Amazon Fire TV Cube now supports two-way video calling: Here’s how it works

Amazon Fire TV Cube now supports two-way video calling.

Amazon has finally added support for two-way video calling facility through a connected TV when the users are taking advantage of the company's Fire TV Cube. With this, the company has made it possible for owners of the device to chat with friends and families on the big screen.

The software update that will bring the feature is expected to roll out from Wednesday. Using this, one can make two-way Alexa video calls from their 2nd generation Fire TV Cube connected TV to any Alexa-enabled device with a screen, including tablets, phones and devices like the Echo Show.

In order to get started, Fire TV Cube users will need a compatible webcam and a Micro USB to USB adapter. "To access this feature, you will need to connect a USB webcam that supports UVC with at least 720p resolution and 30fps. For a better experience, we recommend webcams with 1080p resolution and 60-90 degree field of view from 6-10 feet away from the TV," Amazon Fire TV said in a blog post.

Webcams that are 4K and distances greater than 12 feet are not recommended by Amazon. You will also need a Micro USB to USB adapter to connect your webcam to the Micro USB slot on your Fire TV Cube.

Once your Fire TV Cube is registered and setup, you need to connect the webcam and adapter. After your camera and adapter are connected, you will see a notification on your TV screen letting you know that the camera can be used for video.

"Next, open the Amazon Alexa mobile app on your phone to enable messaging/calling and import contacts for your Fire TV cube," Amazon Fire TV said.

For two-way video calling on your Fire TV Cube (2nd generation), a software update is required. The update is rolling out to customers over the coming weeks, the company said.

