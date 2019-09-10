Image Source : TWITTER Ahead of launch of new iPhone models, Apple store goes down

Apple is all set to launch three new iPhone models- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max and as its tradition, the Apple store is down right now. Users are unable to use the Apple store currently and if they try to visit it, they are greeted with the message saying, “Be right back. We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon.” While the store going down has left users in a bit of trouble, it isn’t surprising for anyone as this has become a tradition for the company. Before every big launch, be it WWDC or the iPhone keynote, Apple store goes down every year.

The launch event will begin at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST) so the Apple store is taken down only for a short period. It will be back with new updates and addition of eth new models. For the unversed, the launch will be LIVE streamed on the Apple website, Apple Events app, as well as via YouTube. Users are already waiting with baited breaths to know what all new features iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will entail.

While the company hasn’t declared any prices for the new models, it is rumoured that the cheapest price will be $749 (roughly Rs. 53,700), and the most expensive iPhone 11 Pro Max (512GB) will cost around $1,299 (roughly Rs. 93,000).

Post the launch, users will be able to pre-order the iPhone 11 models by September 13 and it will be available by September 20. New A13 chip, and iOS 13 software are said to be a couple of new specifications that the new models are said to carry. It is also said that two phones, out of the three, will have triple rear cameras in a square module, focusing on wide-angle photography, low-light images, and video recording.

Also read:

Apple launch event 2019: When and where to watch the live streaming

Apple to launch new iPhones on Tuesday; here is what you need to know