Apple launch event 2019: When and where to watch the live streaming

Image Source : APPLE Apple will be launching next-gen iPhones at a launch event today

The biggest launch in the tech world is just a few hours away. Apple launch event 2019 will be unveiling the next-generation iPhones and other products at Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California. Here's your guide to the launch event.

When and where to watch?

The launch will be starting at 10 PM according to the Indian Standard Time and people planning to watch the launch event live on their Apple devices with iOS 10 or above can log on to https://www.apple.com/apple-events/ and stream the event. Mac users can stream the event on their Safari Browser but they need to make sure o be using the macOS Sierra 10.12 or later. The event can also be watched via Apple Events app on Apple TV

Windows users can also watch the event live from their Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome Browser. Apple, this time will also be streaming the event live on Youtube .

The event is also expected to be live on Apple's Twitter handle. You can follow @Apple on Twitter for more updates.

What to expect?

The next-gen iPhones will be unveiled at the launch event. Apple will be launching three models for iPhone 11 replacing iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. Along with iPhone Apple watch 5 series and 16 inch MacBook Pro are also expected to be launched.