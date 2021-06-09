Image Source : APPLE Adobe updates Creative Cloud apps for Apple M1 Macs.

Adobe on Wednesday announced that it has released some major updates across its Creative Cloud apps, with an emphasis on performance gains for customers on Apple M1 Macs.

The update indicates new features and workflow improvements across flagship desktop and mobile applications, the company said in a statement. Illustrator, InDesign and Lightroom Classic are now native apps for Apple's M1 Macs and based on 3rd-party benchmark testing, Creative Cloud is on average over 80 per cent faster using the M1 system when compared to an identically configured Intel system.

Additional notable new features and workflow improvements in releases include -- Lightroom Ecosystem that includes New Premium Presets, collaborative editing capabilities, Super Resolution in Lightroom and Lightroom Classic (previously available in Adobe Camera Raw) and custom crop aspect ratios in Lightroom.

Powerful new retouching features in Photoshop Express, including skin smoothing, content-aware healing, face-aware liquify and caricature.

Custom brushes in Photoshop on iPad, rotate View in Illustrator on desktop and new styling tools in Adobe XD -- Inner Shadow, Outline Stroke and Angular Gradient.