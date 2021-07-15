Aadhaar card holders can now use VID or Masked Aadhaar online: Here's how it works

Aadhaar card, the most crucial identity verification document in the country, has undergone a change. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a service for Aadhaar card holders known as 'Virtual ID (VID) or Masked Aadhaar' that helps to avail many benefits in a hassle-free way.
The cardholders can use a VID or Masked Aadhaar option to ensure an added layer of security for their Aadhaar card.
In a tweet, the Aadhaar said, If you don’t want to disclose your #Aadhaar number, then you can use VID or Masked Aadhaar, it is valid and accepted widely."
What is Aadhaar Virtual ID or VID?
Virtual ID or VID is a temporary, 16-digit identification number mapped with the Aadhaar number. It can be used instead of the Aadhaar number whenever you need to do authentication or e-KYC service.
Once it is generated, authentication can be performed using the VID in a manner similar to using the Aadhaar number. It must be noted that the Aadhaar number cannot be taken from the VID.
Here’s how to generate your Aadhaar Virtual ID (VID)
- Visit the official portal of UIDAI.
- Under the ‘“Aadhaar Services” section, tap on the “Virtual ID (VID) Generator” option.
- Enter all the required details and click on "Send OTP".
- Enter your OTP.
- Now, click on the "Generate VID" option to proceed.
- You will receive the virtual ID (VID) in your registered mobile number.
How to generate or retrieve Aadhaar Virtual ID (VID) via SMS
To Generate Aadhaar VID, type – GVID