Aadhaar card holders can now use VID or Masked Aadhaar online: Here's how it works

Follow us on Image Source : UIDAI / TWITTER Aadhaar card holders can now use Virtual ID online.

Aadhaar card, the most crucial identity verification document in the country, has undergone a change. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a service for Aadhaar card holders known as 'Virtual ID (VID) or Masked Aadhaar' that helps to avail many benefits in a hassle-free way.

The cardholders can use a VID or Masked Aadhaar option to ensure an added layer of security for their Aadhaar card.

In a tweet, the Aadhaar said, If you don’t want to disclose your #Aadhaar number, then you can use VID or Masked Aadhaar, it is valid and accepted widely."

What is Aadhaar Virtual ID or VID?

Virtual ID or VID is a temporary, 16-digit identification number mapped with the Aadhaar number. It can be used instead of the Aadhaar number whenever you need to do authentication or e-KYC service.

Once it is generated, authentication can be performed using the VID in a manner similar to using the Aadhaar number. It must be noted that the Aadhaar number cannot be taken from the VID.

Here’s how to generate your Aadhaar Virtual ID (VID)

Visit the official portal of UIDAI. Under the ‘“Aadhaar Services” section, tap on the “Virtual ID (VID) Generator” option. Enter all the required details and click on "Send OTP". Enter your OTP. Now, click on the "Generate VID" option to proceed. You will receive the virtual ID (VID) in your registered mobile number.

How to generate or retrieve Aadhaar Virtual ID (VID) via SMS

To Generate Aadhaar VID, type – GVID Last 4 digits of your Aadhaar number, and send it to 1947 through the registered mobile number. In case you want to Retrieve Aadhaar VID, type – RVID Last 4 digits of your Aadhaar number, and send it to 1947 through the registered mobile number.