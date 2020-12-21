This 9-year-old becomes top-earning YouTuber once again, made $29.5m In 2020

Image Source : PIXABAY Ryan Kaji was the top earning YouTuber of 2020.

YouTube is a great platform for a variety of content. While consumers enjoy the great content, creators receive a hefty sum once their channel gets monetized and starts receiving a good viewership. If you have been wondering who is the top-earning YouTube, it is probably not the one that came across your mind. But it is a nine-year-old kid named Ryan Kaji.

Kaji has managed to top the list of YouTubers who have managed to earn the highest in the year 2020 through the video streaming service. According to a report by Forbes, Ryan made $29.5 million (Rs 217 crore) from his YouTube channel Ryan’s World alone. The 9-year-old uploads videos where he unboxes and reviews toys and games.

While the aforementioned number is already huge enough for a child, he has also earned an estimated $200 million (roughly Rs 1470 crores) from his channel’s branded toys and clothing. Ryan has also reportedly signed a multi-million dollar deal with Nickelodeon, where his own TV series will be aired.

It does not end here as Ryan has also made deals with the likes of Colgate, Roku, Walmart and more. The nine-year-old has also signed deals with Hulu.

Ryan started with his YouTube channel back in March 2015. As of now, the channel has more than 27 million subscribers and billions of views. The kid’s family runs eight more, less-popular channels on YouTube.

According to the reports, the ranking second on the list of top-earning YouTubers is Jimmy Donaldson. Donaldson has a popular YouTube channel named Mr. Beast on the streaming platform.

