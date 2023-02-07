OnePlus Could 11 event to take place today: How to watch and what to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 11

OnePlus is all set to launch its latest handset in the 'Could 11' event which is taking place today. The company is ready to launch its flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 5G along with other speculated devices like- the OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Keyboard, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2.

OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Livestream

According to the official website, the Cloud 11 launch event is all set to start at 7:30 PM in New Delhi.

The company is selling tickets for the event on Paytm Insider.

However, if you are unable to make it to the live event, you can watch the launch livestream from the company’s official website and YouTube channel.

OnePlus 11 5G: What To Expect

The company has already released an official trailer in January, revealing some of the key features of the OnePlus 11 5G, including a triple rear camera setup with a Hasselblad sensor for enhanced colour grading technology. The phone will come with a 6.7-inch curved LTPO display with 1440x3216 pixels resolution and is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Believing the leaked information, the phone will come in two colour options, Black and Mint Green, and is further rumoured to launch with Android 13 or Android 12 OS. Additionally, a 48MP sensor with an ultrawide lens, a 32MP sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 50MP primary sensor is anticipated to be included. The handset is confirmed to arrive with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 specifications

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is said to arrive with Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity with ANC feature and a 6mm tweeter. The earbuds are tipped to deliver a battery life of 39 hours with the charging case and 9 hours individually. The TWS also comes with support for Google’s Spatial Audio for Android 13 to deliver an enhanced listening experience.

FAQs

1. How to watch the OnePlus 11 launch event livestream?

On the official OnePlus website or on their social media channels like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

2. What to expect from the event?

Unveiling of the OnePlus 11, possible announcement of accessories and new technology, and an overview of the phone's features and specs.

