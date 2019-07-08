Samsung Galaxy M40 Review: A handsome mid-range device that you should buy

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

Product: Samsung Galaxy M40

Rating: 8.5/10

Samsung Galaxy M40 is the fourth device in the Galaxy M-series, but happens to be the first that gets an Infinity O display. The front camera is placed under the display, placed on the top left, making it a near bezel-less display.

Samsung has priced the Galaxy M40 for Rs 19,990 and just the Galaxy M10, M20 and M30, the phone will be an online exclusive. The phone comes with an On Screen sound technology that helps the display to double up as a speaker. Let's take a look at a complete detailed review of the Galaxy M40.

Samsung Galaxy M40 review: Design, display and looks

Talking of looks and design, the Samsun Galaxy M40 sure does look great. The phone comes with a polycarbonate body design that looks more glass-like, giving it a premium look. It comes with a 6.3-inch Infinity-O PLS TFT display with a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio that makes viewing content immersive and delightful. The viewing angles are great and the display looks sharp, but one thing that is missed out and I wish should have been there, is the Super AMOLED display.

The Infinity-O display aids to the overall appeal of this smartphone that makes it look more upmarket. We got the Seawater Blue colour option for review and boy it looks good. The phone comes with a triple camera set up at the back that features a silver ring in the middle camera that really helps it stand out.

Samsung Galaxy M40 review: Camera performance

The Galaxy M40 gets three cameras at the back that offer decent performance. It clicks good portrait shots with proper focus on the subject and defined background blur that can be manually controlled, but in normal mode, there were times when images looked washed out. In dim light conditions too, the camera lacks a bit and colours are not as sharp as it could be.

On the front is the 16 Megapixel camera that clicks great images in daylight conditions. The images are sharp and detailed and would rather prefer clicking images with Beauty feature turned off. In low light, the camera losses details and at times the colour output seemed artificial.

Samsung Galaxy M40 review: Performance and battery

In terms of performance, the Galaxy M40 performed all day to day tasks with ease. It handles multitasking very well and has no lad as such while switching between the tabs.

It handles heavy games like PUBG and Asphalt 9 with ease without any frame drops and doesn't warm up much after 20-25 minutes of playing games. It misses out on the 3.5mm headset jack and comes with a Type-C port.

Talking about battery performance, the Galaxy M40 houses a 3,500mAh battery that easily lasts for more than a day with moderate use. It comes with 15W fast battery charging that takes a little more than an hour to charge the phone completely.

Samsung Galaxy M40 review: Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy M40 sums up as a very decent phone under 20k price point. In case you are looking to buy a mid-range smartphone with a large display and good cameras, the Galaxy M40 sure is one good option you should consider buying.

