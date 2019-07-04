WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram outage: Problems, cause and more

Thursday, July 04, 2019
     
Millions of users were affected globally with WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram outage including India, however, despite the services got back in action, some users still face failed message and image download issues.

New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2019 13:00 IST
WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram outage took the internet with a storm as users were unable to download media files, documents over Wi-Fi and cellular networks. Millions of users were affected globally including India, however, despite the services got back in action, some users still face failed message and image download issues.

As per users report on Twitter, sending files appeared to be fine, hinting to the fact that there could be a major server bug that was preventing users from downloading content that was being shared with them.

Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram took it up on Twitter to address the issue.

Instagram noted that there were issues that centred around posting to news feed, loading content and seeing stories.

Meanwhile, Facebook users faced troubles while logging in and accessing feeds, as well as viewing pictures.

While exchanging regular text messages on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger remain possible in India, other parts of the world like Scotland and Zimbabwe had confirmed that WhatsApp was completely down.

While global outage of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram were getting addressed, Twitter Direct message too went down, for which the Twitter Support quickly acknowledge the issue.

