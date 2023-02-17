Follow us on Image Source : MPASSPORT SEVA APP MEA launches 'mPassport Police App' to expedite police verification for passports

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has launched a new app, the ‘mPassport Police App,’ to help expedite passport issuance by streamlining the police verification process. The app will allow police personnel to submit digital and paperless verification reports through mobile tablets, reducing verification time from 15 to five days and reducing passport issuance time by nearly 10 days. The app has been launched for the Delhi Police jurisdiction, as the government seeks to improve citizen services and make passport issuance easier.

The introduction of the ‘mPassport Police App’ by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is a part of its efforts to simplify the passport issuance process for citizens. The app will make police verification easier by allowing digital and paperless verification reports through mobile tablets, which are expected to cut down verification time from 15 days to just five days. The app has been launched for Delhi Police jurisdiction only. Additionally, the integration of DigiLocker with the Passport Seva Programme will allow citizens to submit their various documents in a paperless mode, eliminating the need to carry original documents to the Passport Kendra.

This latest initiative by the Indian government is aimed at reducing the time and effort required to obtain a passport. It is part of a broader effort to strengthen the passport services outreach of the Department of Posts, which has set up Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) locations across the country. Currently, there are 555 Passport Kendras across the country, which includes 36 Passport Offices, 93 Passport Seva Kendra, and 426 Post Office Passport Seva Kendra. Additionally, the centralized passport issuance system has been integrated with 174 Indian Missions and Posts, making passport issuance easier for the Indian diaspora.

The integration of DigiLocker with the Passport Seva Programme will also make the process more convenient for citizens, who will no longer need to carry their original documents to the Passport Kendra. These efforts are a part of the government's ongoing efforts to make passport issuance more accessible and hassle-free for the citizens of India.

