How to avoid paying Gmail for extra storage? Process simplified

Gmail has evolved into a crucial means of communication in our lives. On your Gmail account, almost every detail of information can be saved. Gmail,

Google's email service, not only makes it easier to receive emails, but it also makes it easier to store important data and a lot more.

You can manage the Gmail storage with a process called Gmail sorting. Here is how to cut down on your Google account’s space:

The first step is to save the crucial emails. By clicking the Profile icon, you can do this. Select "Manage your Google Account" after that scroll down to the box labelled "Download or delete your data" You can choose to download Gmail data only.

You can also download photos, Chrome, Drive, and other data from other Google platforms. Select "Next step" and your export frequency after selecting the desired data.

The remaining settings can be altered to your liking. After that, select "Create export."

You will receive the folder of downloaded emails based on where you downloaded them. The downloaded folder can then be moved to any desktop location.

To read the files, which are in the ".mbox files" format, you will need to download a program like Mozilla Thunderbird.

You can delete the emails from your Gmail account to free up space now that you have a backup of them. To guarantee that you keep them, you can make multiple backups.

FAQs

Q1. If my Gmail storage is full, what happens?

Your storage is shared among Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. After your account reaches its storage limit, you won't be able to send or receive emails.

Q2. When was Gmail launched?

Gmail was first launched on April 1, 2004. It incorporated the capabilities of Google Search and organized messages into conversation threads, making it simpler to locate and respond to them.

