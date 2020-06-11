Say Namaste: Indian video calling app to take on Zoom, Google Meet now on Android, iOS

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Say Namaste Android app

Ever since the Zoom video calling platform became famous amid the Coronavirus lockdown, companies have come forward and launched their Zoom competitors for users. Among the various video calling apps, an Indian app -- Say Namaste -- also made its entry (back in April) with the aim to take popular video calling platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet and more. Now that people are gravitating towards Indian products, it seemed like the right time to make it introduce an app version for the web-only Say Namaste platform. Read on to know more about it.

Say Namaste video calling app

The Say Namaste video calling app, developed by Inscripts is now available on the Google Play Store and the App Store. As a reminder, the video calling platform launched back in April as a web-only platform. The app is just 23MB in size and currently has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store. As for the App Store, it has a size of 83MB.

The app allows for video and audio calls and allows for up to 50 people in a single video chat. The app is touted to be a secure one, which is currently needed given that Zoom had several security issues. Additionally, it allows for various features such as screen-sharing, media chat and messaging, and allows for easy file-sharing such as documents, PDFs, presentations, images, video files and more.

Say Namaste video calling app: How to download on Android, iOS?

Since the Say Namaste app is available for both Android and iOS users, you need to follow simple steps to get it on your smartphone:

Open the Google Play Store or the App Store on your Android or iOS device

Search for Say Namaste in the search bar (for Android) and in the search section (for iOS)

Once the app pops up, tap on it and select the Install option to install it

Say Namaste video calling app: How to use?

Say Namaste is a simple app and you are not required to do much in order to start using it. Just follow these simple steps to start video calling:

Once Say Namaste is downloaded, open it on your Android or IOS smartphone

Provide the app with microphone and camera permissions

Now, two options will pop up: Create New Meeting or Join Existing Meeting. If you need to create a video chat, click on the former option and if you need to join an existing video chat, click on the latter

If you click on the 'Create New Meeting' option, you have to select between call and chat options. To invite people, you need to tap on the share icon in the top left corner and share the meeting ID and code with the desired people Messages, Gmail, Google Drive, WhatsApp, and more

If you select the 'Join Existing Meeting' option, you will be required to enter the Meeting ID and the Meeting code to start conversing with people over video calls

Additionally, the Say Namaste app has the option to share the app with others, option for people to provide their feedback, and the privacy policy option. The app has a clean UI and seems like an option, users can opt for if they want to use Indian apps to support PM Modi's Vocal for Local initiative or just want to start using a new app altogether.

