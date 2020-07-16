JioMeet, Say Namaste and more: Meet the Indian video calling Android, iOS apps to rival Zoom, Google Meet

Image Source : PIXABAY Indian video calling platforms to use

Video calling has never been loved the way it is now due to our inability to go out and meet people in person, thanks to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. We all are confiding in our desired video calling platforms (mostly apps) to stay connected with our loved ones and the usage has drastically seen a surge.

The need and urge to use a video calling app has been topped with the need to go for an Indian app ignited by 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision mainly. To pay heed to this, we have a couple of Indian video calling apps and even platforms you can consider if you support the initiative and are hesitant to use the other popular ones such as Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Meet and more. Hence, read on to know more.

Top 5 Indian video calling apps for Android, iOS

1. JioMeet

JioMeet is one of the currently popular video calling apps in India that comes from the Jio terrain. The JioMeet app is in direct competition with Zoom, considering they resemble a lot in terms of looks and ease of usability. The app is easy to download for both Android and iOS users and doesn't include a lot of elements to confuse the users. The app can be used to make HD audio and video calls and allows for up to 100 people in a single calling session. It is a secure app and doesn't have any call duration limit.

Users can create a JioMeet account either with their phone numbers or email IDs. Additional features include the ability to schedule meetings, active speaker layout, password-protected meetings, Waiting Room (also taken from Zoom), screen-sharing feature, Safe Driving mode to video call while driving, multi-device support (up to 5 devices). It is also available for Mac and Windows users. For an idea as to how you can use the app, you can refer to our standalone article on the app.

Availability: Android, iOS

2. Say Namaste

Say Namaste is another Indian video calling app that has recently been launched. It is developed by Inscripts and is both an Android and iOS app. It can also be accessed via its website version. The app can let you conduct video and audio calls and include up to 50 people per call. It supports various features such as screen-sharing, media chat and messaging, and allows for easy file-sharing such as documents, PDFs, presentations, images, video files and more.

The app is yet again a simple one and doesn't really require users to create an account. There are mainly two options on the app: Create New Meeting and Join Existing Meeting and users can select either of the two depending on the situation. The app ensures it is privacy-focused and even requires users' feedback to further. For more information on it, click over here.

Availability: Android, iOS

3. VideoMeet

VideoMeet is an app that joins the list of Indian video calling apps available for us. It is made by Rajasthan based IT firm, Data Ingenious Global Ltd and is available for Android, iOS, and even web. It supports a number of features such as recording, screen share, music share, flip cameras, celebrate, chat during a video call, and more. It is a free app and comes with the data compression technology so that users don't spend a lot of their data on the app.

Furthermore, it allows for webinars, conferences and has a Sensitive meeting option for different people in a webinar to get different codes and links to join the virtual meetings. The app ensures privacy and the video calling is fully encrypted with no personal data of the users being shared with third parties.

Availability: Android, iOS

4. FLOOR

FLOOR is a video calling platform made by an Indian company 10Times. The platform enables users to conduct video calling but mainly is a platform for large webinars and interactions such as live events such as buyer-seller meets, tradeshows, conferences, seminars, summits, meetups. While FLOOR isn't available as an app, it is still can be accessed via the Indian apps 10Times available on both the Google Play Store and the App Store.

The platform includes other features such as audience polls, Q&A, social forum, user matching for networking, and content sharing. Additionally, the platform can host multiple sessions simultaneously, with up to 1 million participants.

Availability: Android, iOS

5. Webkonf Meetings

Another one to support PM Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' initiative is Webkonf Meetings, which is available to use both via the web and the Android app. It allows for both audio and video calls and is a part of the 'Made in India' venture by the Indian government. The app ensures users' utmost security and claims to not share your personal information with third parties.

Additionally, Webkonf does not store your recorded sessions, screen shares or chat on the server. Webkonf Meetings is mainly a web platform but also has an Android and iOS app versions.

Availability: Android, iOS

6. Airtel BlueJeans (Bonus)

While BlueJeans isn't an Indian app per se, it has been brought in India by the popular Indian telecom operator Airtel. Hence, Airtel BlueJeans becomes an alternative to Zoom, Google Meet, and more by an Indian company. It offers video calling solutions to users and focuses on the security of the users with features such as meeting lock, secure transmission and storage, randomized meeting IDs, participant passcodes, fraud detection, and a variety of authentication options.

It will enable low latency, improved quality of video and audio calls and ensure reliable and secure user experience. BlueJeans is available as an app version and can be accessed via the web. Additionally, it calls for data localisation as it is hosted in India.

Availability: Android, iOS

I hope the aforementioned list of Indian video calling apps/platforms help you to choose from some if you want to go for Indian apps and not ones coming from other lands. Let us know in the comments section as to which one do you like.

