JioMeet: Reliance Jio’s Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams rival is officially here

Jio, back in May, announced the launch of its video calling platform -- JioMeet -- under Jio Platforms. The popular telecom operator has now introduced its own video calling app to compete with the current popular ones such as Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and more. JioMeet also acts as an Indian alternative to the popular video calling apps, thus, promoting the 'Vocal for Local' campaign to be self-reliant. Read on to know more about the new video calling app coming from the Indian lands.

JioMeet video calling app: What is it?

Jio has now rolled out the JioMeet video calling app for both Android and iOS users in the country. To recall, it was previously introduced as a beta app available for a small group of people.

JioMeet appears to be the direct competitor to Zoom since the former has taken the blue tones from the latter. The app allows users to conduct video and audio calls in HD and supports up to 100 people per video call, much like Zoom. It can be accessed either via the phone number or the email ID and requires users to create a Meeting ID to join or invite people to a video calling session. You can also send text, voice messages, files, and images to one another.

Additional features include the ability to schedule meetings, active speaker layout, password-protected meetings, Waiting Room (also taken from Zoom), screen-sharing feature, Safe Driving mode to video call while driving, multi-device support (up to 5 devices), and the ability to switch to another device with ease. In fact, the reference to video calls as 'meetings' and the same logo, tell us that the Jio has copied a number of things from Zoom.

JioMeet video calling app: How to download on Android, iOS?

JioMeet is available for Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac users. While the Jiomeet.com website still says it's 'coming soon,' you can download the JioMeet app from the Google Play Store and App Store with ease to start using it. The app has a rating of 4.8 and 4.6 on the App Store and the Play Store, respectively. Google Play Store already has over 100,000 downloads. Here's how you can get JioMeet:

Head to Google Play Store or the App Store on your smartphone

Search for JioMeet in the search section

Once the app appears in the result, tap on it and select the 'Install' option to download it

JioMeet video calling app: How to use on Android, iOS?

Once the JioMeet app is downloaded, you need to follow some simple steps to finally start using it:

Open the JioMeet app on your Android or iOS device

If you are using it for the first time, select the 'Sign Up' option and enter details such as email ID or phone number, first name, and the last name. Lastly, tick the 'I agree to Terms and Conditions' option. If you have previously registered, you just have to select the 'Sign In' option, which needs you to enter your registered email ID or phone number

You can also select the 'Join a Meeting' option to directly be a part of a call without registering yourself

Once you have signed up, you will be asked to provide an OTP sent to you and you are good to start using the app. But first, you have to provide the app with contact access and the permission to send you notifications

The JioMeet app has a simple and neat UI that has four options in the top (New Meeting, Join, Schedule, Share Screen), a Contact Requests option right below the top four options, and five bottom options (Meet & Chat, Meetings, Contacts, Settings, Help). There is also an option to add contacts in the middle

You can select the aforementioned options to go about and explore the JioMeet app

During my short usage, the JioMeet app lagged a bit and took a while to switch to the various options it has. However, I am sure it will get better with time and will be a perfect answer to other video calling apps from India.

