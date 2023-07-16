Tamil Nadu: Three dead after car rams into group of women in Villuppuram

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Three killed in Tamil Nadu's Villuppuram after car rams into a group of women

Tamil Nadu road accident: Three women were killed in Villuppuram today (July 16) after a car allegedly ran into a group of persons waiting at a junction, officials said. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the victims.

Besides the deceased, one woman was severely injured while two others sustained minor injuries. In a statement, Stalin announced cash assistance for the injured also.

The car was proceeding towards Puducherry when the accident happened in the early hours today at Keezhuputhupatti. The injured passengers have been reportedly hospitalised.



