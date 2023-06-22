Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Tamil Nadu: Sri Lankan Navy arrests 22 Indian fishermen, seizes four boats

Tamil Nadu: The Sri Lankan navy has arrested around 22 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly fishing in its waters. As per the officials, the arrested fishermen, hail from Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam districts. All the fishermen were picked up from near Neduntheevu late on Wednesday. in addition, the Sri Lankan Navy has also seized four boats.

The officials further informed that all the arrested fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai for further legal action. Taking cognisance of the matter, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss condemned the arrest of the fishermen.

In a tweet, he said, "The Sinhalese Navy has arrested 22 fishermen from Ramanathapuram district Mandapam and Pudukottai and Nagapattinam districts who were fishing in the Bay of Bengal. The 3 boats they used for fishing have also been confiscated. This inhuman violation of the Sri Lankan Navy is strongly condemned!,"