Tamil Nadu: 2 killed, 30 injured in collision between two private buses in Melpattampakkam | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Injured people were taken to the local hospital

In a fatal road accident, two persons were killed and at least 30 injured in Melpattampakkam, Cuddalore district on Monday. According to the police, two speeding private buses collided head-on in which the nose of the vehicles damaged completely.

The injured have been taken to Cuddalore government hospital.

Immediately after the mishap, members of the public and police rushed to the spot and helped rush the injured to hospital.

Police said the exact cause of the accident was being probed.

Initial reports indicated that the front tyre of one of the buses burst leading to the driver losing control of the vehicle as a result of which it collided into a bus coming in the opposite direction, police added.

Senior district revenue and police officials rushed to Melpattampakkam to help the injured.

Also read- Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain batters Chennai; holiday declared for schools