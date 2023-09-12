Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin gets stuck in traffic jam due to AR Rahman's concert; probe ordered

Follow us on Image Source : X/A.R.RAHMAN Composer AR Rahman

An inquiry has been ordered into a traffic jam on the East Coast Road (ECR) on Sunday night’s top composer AR Rahman’s concert on Chennai’s outskirts that reportedly affected the movement of Chief Minister MK Stalin on his way back from Mamallapuram.

The Tambaram police commissioner's office was ordered to probe steps taken for safety at the concert venue, and arrangements for traffic among other things.

The Oscar-winning Rahman held the concert titled 'Marakkuma Nenjam', meaning 'Can the heart forget' on September 10 at a private venue on East Coast Road (ECR) Tambaram City.

According to Police Commissioner A Amalraj, under whose jurisdiction the venue on ECR falls, said that nearly 15,000 people beyond the expected number of attendees arrived at the venue.

Inquiries will be held with the organisers of the event, he added.

AR Rahman reacts

AR Rahman on Monday took to X, formerly Twitter, and said that he would respond to the grievances of his audience who complained of suffering alleging mismanagement at the September 10 concert.

He indicated that the ticket cost would be refunded.

A number of social media posts were put up by people complaining of being unable to reach the venue on time due to severe traffic congestion on the ECR.

With online complaints pouring in, Rahman sought to address the issue.

"Dearest Chennai Makkale (people), those of you who purchased tickets and weren't able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap," he said in a post on X.

