Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ex-CM OPS to face IUML's K Navas Kani and AIADMK's P Jeyaperumal

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV K Navas Kani (IUML) vs P Jeyaperumal (AIADMK) vs O Panneerselvam (Independent)

Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha Election of 2024 is shaping up to be a captivating contest, featuring notable political figures vying for the seat. Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) will contend against formidable opponents, including incumbent MP and IUML candidate K Navas Kani, as well as P Jeyaperumal of the AIADMK. Adding a unique twist to the electoral landscape, the Ramanathapuram constituency in Tamil Nadu is witnessing an intriguing scenario where five candidates share the same name: O Panneerselvam, commonly known as OPS. This unprecedented situation has caught the attention of observers, particularly because former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader OPS, is running as an Independent candidate with the backing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Moreover, four other contenders bearing identical names and initials have also entered the electoral fray, setting the stage for an unparalleled clash at the polls, adding an intriguing dimension to the electoral landscape of the Ramanathapuram constituency in Tamil Nadu.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is in alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and 2014 results

In the 2019 election, Kani K Nawas of the Indian Union Muslim League secured victory with 469,943 votes, while BJP's Nainar Nagendran garnered 342,821 votes, and independent candidate VDN Anand received 141,806 votes.

In the 2014 election, AIADMK's A Anwar Raja emerged victorious with 405,945 votes, followed by DMK's S Mohammed Jaleel with 286,621 votes.

Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency

Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency is a parliamentary constituency located in the Ramanathapuram district of the state of Tamil Nadu, India. It is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu. This constituency comprises six assembly seats: Paramakudi (reserved), Tiruvadanai, Ramanathapuram, Mudukulathur, Aranthangi, and Tiruchuli.

The Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency has a diverse demographic profile, comprising both urban and rural areas. The constituency is known for its historical significance, with various cultural and heritage sites such as the Ramanathaswamy Temple, the former residence of former President A P J Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, and the famous Dhanushkodi beach.

In terms of politics, Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency has witnessed competitive elections between various political parties over the years. Over the years, Ramanathapuram's political landscape has witnessed a diverse range of representation, with Congress winning six times, AIADMK four times, and DMK three times.

Beyond its political importance, Ramanathapuram is renowned for its cultural heritage. The district is home to various religious and cultural communities, including Muslims, Hindus, and Christians, which adds to its cultural diversity. Ramanathapuram is also known for preserving traditional art forms like Tanjore painting, showcasing its rich cultural heritage.

When polling will be held in Tamil Nadu?

Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19. In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state. In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with a 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with a 12.9 per cent vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4.

Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19. In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state. In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with a 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with a 12.9 per cent vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4.

Also Read: Sivaganga Lok Sabha election 2024: Congress-DMK alliance sets stage for a triangular contest

Also Read: Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency likely to witness triangular poll battle