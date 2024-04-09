Tuesday, April 09, 2024
     
ED raids multiple locations in Tamil Nadu linked to film producer and ex-DMK leader Jaffer Sadiq in drugs case

Raids at multiple locations is underway in Tamil Nadu in relation to drug-syndicate related money laundering case. Film producer and former DMK leader Jaffer Sadiq is one of the accused.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2024 10:24 IST
ED raids various locations in Tamil Nadu as part of an
Image Source : ANI ED raids various locations in Tamil Nadu as part of an investigation into drug-related money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in Tamil Nadu including Chennai as part of an investigation into a drug-related money laundering case involving former DMK member Jaffer Sadiq and others, sources have informed.

Jaffer Sadiq is also a film producer. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after Rs 2,000 crore worth of drugs were seized.

Jaffer was associated with MK Stalin's DMK, however, he was expelled from the party later. 

The probing agency has lodged a money laundering case in this drug syndicate.

