ED raids multiple locations in Tamil Nadu linked to film producer and ex-DMK leader Jaffer Sadiq in drugs case

Follow us on Image Source : ANI ED raids various locations in Tamil Nadu as part of an investigation into drug-related money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in Tamil Nadu including Chennai as part of an investigation into a drug-related money laundering case involving former DMK member Jaffer Sadiq and others, sources have informed.

Jaffer Sadiq is also a film producer. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after Rs 2,000 crore worth of drugs were seized.

Jaffer was associated with MK Stalin's DMK, however, he was expelled from the party later.

The probing agency has lodged a money laundering case in this drug syndicate.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Police denies permission for JP Nadda's road show in Tiruchirappalli