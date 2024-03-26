Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chidambaram Lok Sabha Election 2024: VCK's Thirumavalavan vs AIADMK's Chandrahaasan vs BJP's Karthiyayini

Chidambaram Lok Sabha Election 2024 : With just weeks to go for the highly anticipated general elections, the country is charged up for the most important event that will decide the fate of India's politics for the next five years. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has fielded Thol Thirumavalavan while AIADMK has fielded M Chandrahaasan. Meanwhile, P Karthiyayini is the Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) choice. This one of the state's 39 Lok Sabha seats that is scheduled to take go to polls this year. Tamil Nadu is scheduled to head to polls in a single phase on April 19 (Monday). The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

VCK bats for Thol Thirumavalan

Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan better known as Thol Thirumavalan is a leader and president of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). He has a Bachelor's in Chemistry and also holds a Master's degree in Criminology and pursued Law at Madras Law College. Later, he completed his PhD at Manonmanium Sundaranar University.

P Karthiyayini is BJP's choice

P. Karthiyayini is an Indian politician and incumbent Mayor of Vellore Municipal Corporation. She represented All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party. Recently, she joined the BJP party.

What happened in the 2019 elections?

In the 2019 General Assembly Elections, it witnessed a fiercely contested battle. VCK candidate Thirumaavalavan Thol won the 2019 General Election with a victory margin of 3,219 votes, securing 5,00,229 votes. Thirumaavalavan Thol defeated Chandrasekar P of the AIADMK, who got 4,97,010 votes. This constituency witnessed a 77.72% voter turnout in the year 2019.

What is the schedule for the upcoming polls?

The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

