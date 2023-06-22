Tamil Nadu weather update: Heavy downpour continues to lash parts of Chennai | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu: Chennai gets respite from heat as lightning and thunderstorm lash parts of city

Several districts of Tamil Nadu witnessed lightning and thunderstorms on Thursday. Chennai has been receiving occasional good rains since last Sunday. People who have been suffering from the scorching heat of over 37 degrees celsius for the past few days were relieved by this sudden rain.

After 7 years, it rained heavily last June. Due to incessant downpours to give a tuff to the monsoons, the roads and low-lying areas were flooded. According to the Chennai Meteorological Department, 295 percent of rainfall was recorded in Chennai in the month of June alone.

From June 20 to June 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in portions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

On Tuesday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai predicts that isolated locations in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai districts will likely experience significant precipitation.

Meanwhile, various parts of the Vellore district witnessed heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning for more than an hour. Vellore, Sathuvachari, Katpadi, Virupakshipuram, Bagayam, and surrounding areas are receiving heavy rainfall.

In the meantime, thunderstorms and lightning are likely to strike Chennai and nearby areas within the next 48 hours, bringing with it light to moderate rain.

The most recent bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai said that the cyclonic circulation that used to be over the Southwest and Westcentral Bay of Bengal off the coast of Tamil Nadu is now over the Southwest and Westcentral Bay of Bengal off the coast of Andhra Pradesh, and it is between 0.9 and 5.8 kilometers above mean sea level, tilting southwest with height.

