Ravi unfit to be Governor, looks for chances to topple govt: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to President Murmu

MK Stalin writes to President Murmu regarding Governor RN Ravi

Stalin writes to President: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi is unfit to hold the office as he worked as a political opponent and searched ‘opportunities to topple the State government', Chief Minister MK Stalin conveyed to President Droupadi Murmu, the government said on Sunday (July 9).

Ravi 'defamed' Tamil culture, indulged in 'cheap politics,' instigated ‘communal hatred’ and he is a ‘threat’ to the state’s peace, the Chief Minister said adding through such actions the Governor violated his oath.

In a letter to the President, Stalin alleged that the Governor has violated the oath of office, the government said in an official release.

He called the Governor as an ‘agent of the Union government’ and said that he looks for 'opportunities to topple the State government'.

Such a course of action pursued by a Governor would destroy the Indian democracy's basic tenets by damaging the principle of federalism. Governor RN Ravi is 'a good example' of such a behaviour. "Ravi is stoking communal hatred and he is a threat to Tamil Nadu's peace," Stalin said in a letter dated July 8, 2023.

Senthil Balaji episode

Mentioning the recent development in which the Governor dismissed Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Cabinet and later backtracked, he said that Ravi showed his political slant.

Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last month in a cash-for-jobs case.

On the one hand, Ravi delayed sanction to prosecute former ministers in the previous AIADMK regime and on the other hand, through his hasty action in Senthil Balaji's matter -- against whom only now a probe has begun -- he has displayed his political inclinations, the letter said.

In handling the Senthil Balaji issue, Stalin said Ravi made serious violation of Constitutional provisions. Initially he had declined to accept the recommendation of retaining Balaji as a Minister.

Ravi also demanded on May 31 that Senthil Balaji be dropped from Cabinet till he was cleared of all criminal charges against him. Citing Constitutional provisions and relevant laws, the CM said it was his prerogative to induct Ministers into the Cabinet or remove them.

"By way of his behaviour and action, the Governor has proved to be partial and ineligible to hold the office of Governor; Ravi is fit to be removed from the high office," the CM said in his letter.

Stalin told Murmu that he was leaving the matter -- of removing Ravi from office -- to her, to decide whether Tamil Nadu Governor's continuation in office would be desirable or suitable considering the sentiments and dignity of the founding fathers of India's Constitution.

(With PTI inputs)

