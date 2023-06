Follow us on Image Source : PTI ‘No decision on PM candidate at Patna meeting': Stalin

Patna Opposition meet: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who returned to Chennai after participating in the opposition meeting in Patna, reiterated on Friday that all like-minded parties have a single goal to defeat BJP. The DMK President further said that no decision was taken on fielding a common prime ministerial candidate at the meeting but all parties resolved to consolidate against BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

