Tamil Nadu: Six dead after car collides with lorry in Tenkasi

In a devastating incident on Sunday morning, a car travelling from Courtallam collided with a lorry in Tamil Nadu, leaving six people dead, as confirmed by local authorities. The tragic incident occurred in Pulliyangudi, leading to the immediate death of five passengers, while another victim succumbed to injuries at Pulliyangudi Government Hospital.

According to police reports, the ill-fated car was en route from Courtallam in the Tenkasi district when the collision transpired. High-ranking police officials from Tenkasi visited the accident site to assess the situation and gather relevant information.

This tragic incident highlights the importance of road safety, and authorities are actively working to understand the factors contributing to the accident.