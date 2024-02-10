Saturday, February 10, 2024
     
Tamil Nadu news: Investigations revealed that the passenger was acting as a 'carrier' and was supposed to deliver the watches to another individual for a monetary benefit, an official release from R Srinivasa Naik, Principal Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport said on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Chennai Updated on: February 10, 2024 20:08 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Tamil Nadu: Luxury wrist watches worth Rs 1.70 crore seized at Chennai airport, passenger held.

Tamil Nadu news: Two luxury wrist watches priced at a whopping Rs 1.70 crore was seized from an air passenger, the Customs department said. Acting on specific inputs, the department sleuths intercepted him on his arrival from Hong Kong on February 5.

On examination, the officials recovered the luxury watches worth Rs 1.7 crore, which were concealed in his baggage.

Investigations revealed that the passenger was acting as a 'carrier' and was supposed to deliver the watches to another individual for a monetary benefit, an official release from R Srinivasa Naik, the Principal Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport said on Saturday (February 10).

The passenger was arrested and an investigation was on.

