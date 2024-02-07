Chennai: Woman passenger falls from moving bus as floor under her seat caves in | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X The bus in which a cave-in incident took place

In a shocking incident, a woman passenger fell from the moving bus on Tuesday after a portion of the floor of the vehicle caved in. The board under the seat broke and caved in, said the passengers.

The alert co-passengers saved her life as they promptly asked the driver to stop before the incident could have turned into a fatal accident.

The government bus on route number 59 was going from Chennai Thiruvekkadu to Vallalar Nagar when the incident took place.

BJP targets DMK government

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai slammed the state government after the accident. The BJP leader posted the clip on X asserting this was an example of the condition in which the DMK government was operating in Tamil Nadu.

"A sister who was sitting on a seat in bus route number 59 from Thiruvekkad, Chennai to Vallalar Nagar, luckily escaped after the board under the seat broke and she fell down from the moving bus. This is an example of the condition in which the DMK government is operating in Tamil Nadu," Annamalai's post on X read.

"Due to poorly maintained buses, water seeping inside the bus during rainy season, broken seats, even the lives of public traveling in government buses are not safe, the transport department is completely paralyzed today. Not only the transport department, every Tamil Nadu government department is in a similar state of disrepair," he added.

The question arises as to where all the tax money of the people is going, he asked.

The minister who thinks about the ways in which corruption can be done in the transport sector should also focus on the maintenance of government buses, the BJP leader said.

