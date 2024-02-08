Chennai: Bomb threats rattle five private schools, police assure public safety

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A school classroom with books and a backpack.

Amidst heightened tension, five private schools across Chennai received bomb threats, prompting swift action from law enforcement agencies. The schools, situated in prominent areas including Anna Nagar, JJ Nagar, Parrys Corner, Gopalapuram, and Mylapore, were immediately subjected to thorough searches by police personnel. A sense of apprehension gripped the schools as parents received notifications alerting them to the potential threat. In response, school authorities swiftly activated precautionary measures, urging authorities to conduct comprehensive inspections of the premises. As a precaution, students were dismissed early, with transportation services suspended to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Parents rush to schools amidst concerns

Alarmed by the unfolding events, anxious parents hurried to the schools to collect their children. Some schools accommodated students within their premises while awaiting clearance from law enforcement agencies. The collaborative efforts between schools and the police underscored the commitment to ensuring the well-being of students and staff in the face of potential threats.

Police deployment and investigation

Responding to the alarming situation, the Greater Chennai Police deployed specialised Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams to conduct rigorous anti-sabotage checks. Efforts to identify the perpetrators behind the threatening emails are underway, with authorities urging the public to remain calm and cooperative during the investigation process.

Ongoing search operations

As the search operations unfolded, one school was cleared following a meticulous examination, alleviating immediate concerns of danger. However, searches continue at the remaining schools to ensure comprehensive security measures are in place. The diligent efforts of law enforcement agencies reflect a steadfast commitment to safeguarding educational institutions and the communities they serve.

Also read | Tamil Nadu: Six workers die, one missing after under-construction portion of building collapses in Ooty