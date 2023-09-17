Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin inaugurates 1,591 houses for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin inaugurates houses for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has inaugurated more than 1,500 newly constructed houses across 19 Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camps in 13 districts of the state. Stalin inaugurated 220 houses at the Melmonavur Camp and interacted with the beneficiaries during the ceremony.

In total, these 1,591 houses were built at a cost of Rs 79.70 crore. The inauguration was conducted through video conferences, and the new houses are spread across 12 other districts, including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Virudhunagar, and Sivaganga. Stalin spoke with beneficiaries in these districts through video links and received positive feedback about the availability of basic amenities such as Anganwadi centers, libraries, and Public Distribution System outlets.

The state government, under Chief Minister Stalin's leadership, has been actively working on the welfare and rehabilitation of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees. In 2021, Stalin renamed the Refugee Camps for Sri Lankan Tamils as Rehabilitation Camps. He also announced plans to construct 7,469 houses in dilapidated conditions, with the first phase involving the construction of 3,510 houses, for which an allocation of Rs 176.02 crore was made in the 2021-22 budget. The construction work for these houses in 35 Rehabilitation Camps across 20 districts is ongoing, and 1,591 houses were inaugurated upon their completion.

These efforts aim to provide improved living conditions for the 58,272 people belonging to 19,498 families currently housed in 104 camps across 29 districts in Tamil Nadu.

