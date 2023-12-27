Wednesday, December 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Tamil Nadu
  4. Tamil Nadu: Ammonia gas leak detected in sub-sea pipe in Ennore, five fall ill

Tamil Nadu: Ammonia gas leak detected in sub-sea pipe in Ennore, five fall ill

People called the police the moment they smelled the gas. A few of them fell ill as Ammonia spread in the air. However, the officials fixed the leak and the affected people were taken to the local hospital.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Chennai Updated on: December 27, 2023 8:12 IST
A chaotic situation prevails after the gas leakage
Image Source : ANI A chaotic situation prevails after the gas leakage

An Ammonia gas leak was detected in a sub-sea pipe in Ennore, Tamil Nadu, an official said on Wednesday morning.

"The leak was noticed and fixed. The leak caused a strong smell and five people felt uneasy and were shifted to a health facility. They are fine now," the officials said quoting the production head of the company.

"No need to panic. stabilised. no more gas ( ammonia) leak at Ennore. people reassured and are back home. medical and police teams present," DIG, Joint Commissioner Avadi Vijaykumar posted on X.

Also read: India, Russia sign deal on power generating units in Tamil Nadu's nuclear power plant: Jaishankar

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Tamil Nadu

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Chennai News

Latest News