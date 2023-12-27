Tamil Nadu: Ammonia gas leak detected in sub-sea pipe in Ennore, five fall ill

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A chaotic situation prevails after the gas leakage

An Ammonia gas leak was detected in a sub-sea pipe in Ennore, Tamil Nadu, an official said on Wednesday morning.

"The leak was noticed and fixed. The leak caused a strong smell and five people felt uneasy and were shifted to a health facility. They are fine now," the officials said quoting the production head of the company.

"No need to panic. stabilised. no more gas ( ammonia) leak at Ennore. people reassured and are back home. medical and police teams present," DIG, Joint Commissioner Avadi Vijaykumar posted on X.

