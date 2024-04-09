Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi holds roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Chennai | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The roadshow was held at Thiyagaraya Road in the city's T Nagar locality.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by BJP state president K Annamalai and the party's candidates for South Chennai, Central Chennai, and North Chennai during the roadshow.

Tamilisai Soundararajan has been fielded from South Chennai while Vinoj P Selvam and RC Paul Kanagaraj are the party's picks from Central Chennai and North Chennai, respectively.

Standing atop a decorated car, the Prime Minister was seen holding a lotus, the symbol of the BJP, and waving it to the crowd as he travelled through the city. A large number of people gathered on both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister and warmly welcomed him. BJP flags adorned the route along which PM Modi's convoy passed, with supporters waving them enthusiastically.

Notably, the party has no representation from Tamil Nadu in the outgoing House.

Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase

All 39 seats of Tamil Nadu will vote in the first phase of the general elections on April 19 and the counting of votes, along with those from other phases, has been scheduled for June 4.

2019 poll results

In 2019, the DMK swept the Lok Sabha polls in the state, winning 23 Lok Sabha seats and bagging the lion's share of the total votes polled, at 33.2 per cent. Its ruling ally, Congress, bagged 8 seats, mining 12.9 per cent of the total votes polled, while the CPI won two seats. CPI (M) and IUML won one seat each while the remaining two seats went to Independents.

