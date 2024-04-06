DRI seizes 4.9 kg smuggled foreign origin gold mid-sea in Tamil Nadu

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The suspected boat was identified and before being intercepted, the gold was thrown into the sea by those onboard.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a joint operation with Coast Guard and Customs on Saturday seized over Rs three crore gold smuggled from Sri Lanka and thrown into the sea. An official release on Saturday said the agencies recovered a total of 4.9 kg of the precious metal from the sea bed on April 5 near.

"In a joint operation with Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Customs Preventive Unit (CPU), Ramanathapuram, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 4.9 kg of foreign origin gold mid-sea off Vedhalai coast, Mandapam," it said.

The suspected boat was identified and before being intercepted, the gold was thrown into the sea by those onboard. Later, it was recovered from the sea bed. Three people have been detained for interrogation, the release added.

Gold worth Rs 2.58 crore seized at Mumbai airport

Earlier, Based on the specific intelligence received, the officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, intercepted two passengers who arrived at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai from Jeddah. The passengers were searched and 1 kg gold dust in wax form, which was specially stitched in the innerwear of both passengers, was seized from each of them.

