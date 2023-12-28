DMDK leader Vijayakanth tests positive for Covid-19, put on ventilator due to breathing issues

Follow us on Image Source : X DMDK leader Vijayakanth

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader Vijayakanth was hospitalised after being tested positive for Covid-19, the officials said on Thursday.

He has been put on a ventilator due to breathing issues, said DMDK in a statement.

Earlier in November, Vijayakanth was hospitalised after his health deteriorated and he required a small amount of pulmonary support. That time in a bulletin, MIOT International hospital said that Vijayakanth, who had been hospitalised a few days ago, was showing "great improvement" initially, but in the past 24 hours his conditioned "mildly" worsened.

"We continue to be confident that he will show a full recovery. Possible length of stay in hospital is a further fourteen days," the hospital said.

In September 2020 during the first wave of the Covid, the actor-turned-politician tested positive for Covid-19 and underwent treatment in Miot International in Chennai.

Vijayakanth was the leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly during 2011-16.