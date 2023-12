Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) One dead after blast, fire at Indian Oil Corporation plant in Chennai

Tamil Nadu news: At least one person died after massive fire broke out at Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) plant in Chennai today (December 27).

Several others got injured after the IOCL plant boiler burst in Tondiarpet. Fire tenders are present at the spot.

More details are awaited in this regard.

