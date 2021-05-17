Post-injury, Roger Federer gears up for first tournament in two months

Image Source : GETTY Roger Federer

Tennis great Roger Federer would be hoping to make an impact when he returns to action after injury-induced two-month absence at the Geneva Open against Spain's Pablo Andujar on Tuesday.

"I am just concerned about where my game is at. The guys are back on Tour in a good rhythm, the level everyone is producing is great. I want to achieve that again too," the Swiss, who has played just two matches this year due to injury, said on Monday.

The 39-year-old winner of 20 Grand Slam titles said that though things were going well for him in practice, he still needed to play some matches to get back to prime fitness.

"I need to play 10 matches to give you a better answer [about my level]. Things have been going well in practice. When you come back from an injury, you're in a different place than everyone else. I am excited about the comeback, and won't be focused on being at the same level as Rafa [Nadal] or Novak [Djokovic] right now," he said.

Federer, who is looking for his first title since triumphing at the Swiss Indoors Basel in October 2019, underwent two arthroscopic right knee surgeries in 2020. He competed in the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in March and lost in the quarter-finals, to eventual champion Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.