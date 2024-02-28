Legendary tennis ace Andy Murray drops major retirement hint after another shock exit in Dubai

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Andy Murray at the Melbourne Park on January 15, 2024

Andy Murray dropped another major hint on his retirement plans after a shock exit from the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 on Wednesday. The British ace confirmed that he is not planning beyond the 2024 summer but added that he is not ready to quit yet.

Murray suffered a loss against Ugo Humbert in the Round of 16 to attract questions on his retirement. The two-time Wimbledon champion also slammed reporters for asking questions about his retirement after every game after his shock exit.

"I get asked about it after every single match that I play, every single tournament that I play, bored of the question," Murray told reporters after his defeat to Humbert in Dubai. "I'm not going to talk more about that between now and whenever the time comes for me to stop. But yeah, I don't plan on playing much past this summer."

"The Olympics, I'd love being part of that. It's been some of the best experiences of my career, being part of the British team. When I got to carry the flag out in Rio, yeah, was amazing, amazing moment. I love sport, so to get the chance to do that for your country was really special. I like playing at Roland Garros. I mean, obviously, if you want to do well at the Olympics, you probably are going to have to play some tournaments and get matches in on the clay. Even if the Olympics was not after Wimbledon, I would still want to play it," Murray added.

