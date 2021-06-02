Wednesday, June 02, 2021
     
  Kvitova pulls out of French Open after injuring herself during press conference

Kvitova pulls out of French Open after injuring herself during press conference

The two-time Wimbledon champion injured her ankle due to a freak fall during a post-match media press conference on Sunday.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 02, 2021 9:02 IST
Petra Kvitova
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Petra Kvitova.

Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, pulled out of the French Open with an injured ankle that happened due to a freak fall during a post-match media press conference on Sunday. Kvitova confirmed the injury and it to be the reason behind her ouster in a social media post. 

The injury to the 31-year-old Czech Republican happened shortly after she defeated Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen 6-7(3) 7-6(5) 6-1 in her opening match of the tournament.

Kvitova is the second major name to pull out of the Grand Slam and comes a day after Japanese World No. 2 Naomi Osaka, who withdrew due to mental issues that she faced over attending media press conferences.

“It is with great disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros,” Kvitova said on Twitter on Tuesday. “During my post-match press requirements on Sunday, I fell and hurt my ankle.

“Unfortunately after an MRI and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that it would be unwise to play on it. It’s incredibly bad luck, but I will stay strong and do my best to recover in time for the grasscourt season.”

Her withdrawal allows Russian Elena Vesnina walkover to the third round.

