Australian Open 2024 Live: When and where to watch Grand Slam for free on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Defending champions Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic in Melbourne on January 11, 2024

Australian Open 2024, the first tennis Grand Slam of the calendar year, is set to kick off with some exciting clashes starting on Sunday, January 14. The defending champion Novak Djokovic is targeting his 11th title in Melbourne and overall 25th major in the two-week tournament.

Djokovic is facing the 18-year-old Grand Slam debutant Dino Prizmic in the first round and can potentially face three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray in the round. With Rafael Nadal missing out due to a fresh injury, the Serbian faces the biggest threat to his bid for the title from the world no Carlos Alcaraz, who is clashing against the former no.7 Richard Gasquet.

In the men's singles event, Ben Shelton vs Roberto Bautista, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini and Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dominic Thiem are some of the mouth-watering clashes drawn for the first round.

India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal has secured the qualification to singles after a gap of three years and is the only Indian representative in this tournament. Nagal is facing a tough draw as he takes on the current Kazakhstani no. 1 player Alexander Bublik in the first round.

In the women's singles event, the defending champion Aryna Sabalenka takes on German youngster Ella Seidel in the first round. Four-time Grand Slam winner and the current world no.1 Iga Swiatek faces a tough draw as she is lined up against Sofia Kenin in the opening game and can potentially face the 2016 Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber in the second round.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Australian Open 2024:

When is the Australian Open 2024 starting?

The Australian Open 2024 tournament will begin on January 14, 2024, and the final will be played on January 28

At what time does the Australian Open 2024 begin?

The Australian Open matches will begin at 5:30 AM IST ​

Australian Open 2024 venues

The Australian Open 2024 will be played at Melbourne Park and the majority of big games will be played at Rod Laver Arena (Hard Court)

Where can you watch the Australian Open 2024 matches on TV?

Indian fans can enjoy live TV broadcasts of Australian Open 2024 matches on the Sony Sports Network with both Hindi and English commentary. Tamil and Telugu commentary will be added from the quarter-final fixtures

Where can you watch the Australian Open 2024 online in India?

One can watch the Australian Open 2024 matches online on the SonyLiv app and website