Australian Open 2022: Nadal wins his 21st Grand Slam; beats Medvedev in 5 sets

Follow us on Image Source : CLIVE BRUNSKILL/GETTY IMAGES Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the Australian Open 2022 title in Melbourne on Sunday.

Rafael Nadal won his record 21st Grand Slam after defeating Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in a gruelling Australian Open 2022 final in Melbourne on Sunday.

With the title, the 35-year-old Spanish star has a Major title more than fellow rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

In a match that stretched to five hours and 24 minutes, went past midnight at the Melbourne Park while becoming the second longest final in the history of the Grand Slam. However, the night belonged to Nadal, who rallied from two-set down to win the final.

Nadal was broken when serving for the championship at 5-4 in the fifth set but made no mistake the next time.

The longest final remains the 2012 edition when Novak Djokovic beat Nadal in five sets in 5 hours and 53 minutes. Nadal also becomes just the fourth man in history to win all four of the sport’s major titles at least twice.

More to follow...