Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ATP Rankings: Rafael Nadal rises to second spot, Carlos Alcaraz continues to lead way

Highlights Nadal surpassed Casper Ruud in the ATP Rankings released on Monday

This will be Nadal's 581st week in the Top 2 in singles ATP Rankings

Carlos Alcaraz is still top of the pile on the ATP Rankings

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has taken the second spot in the latest ATP ranking after he surpassed Norwegian Casper Ruud on Monday. The latest rankings released on Monday (October 3) saw the Spaniard take the second spot and start a record 581st week in the top 2. The rankings are still led by US Open Champion and Nadal’s countryman Carlos Alcaraz.

Nadal last week played in the Laver Cup which counts as an unofficial event of ATP, despite not making a competitive appearance he still had enough to get to the second spot. The Spaniard has spent a total of 209 weeks as World No 1 while 371 as No 2 in the ATP Rankings. A net loss of 205 points for Casper Ruud saw him drop out of the top after he had finished runners-up to Alcaraz in US Open final.

Image Source : GETTYCasper Ruud

In a rear occurrence, the top two rankings in the ATP are held by players from the same country as both Nadal and Alcaraz represent Spain.

Mayar Sherif in the meantime roused to No 49 in the WTA Rankings after she won the WTA 250 clay-court event in Parma. She was ranked No 74 before the tournament and can look to rise higher before breaking into a seeded category. Sherif is the first Egyptian woman ever to win a WTA title, and just the second Arab woman to achieve the feat after Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, who's won three.

American Rajeev Ram has roused from No. 2 to No. 1 on the ATP doubles rankings, just a few weeks after winning the third Grand Slam men’s doubles title of his career at the US Open alongside Great Britain’s Joe Salisbury (who slips from No. 1 to No. 2 this week).

The Gran Slam year has already come to a close while the players are now preparing for the season-ending ATP and WTA tour finals before the Australian Open kick starts in January of next year.

Latest Sports News