Adventure of a lifetime: Roger Federer sings alongside Chris Martin on stage during Coldplay concert - WATCH

One of the greatest ever tennis players, Roger Federer is enjoying his post-retirement days and recently became one of the special guests at the Zurich concert of the British rock band Coldplay on Saturday, July 1. In the past year or so, Coldplay has welcomed several star guests including Bruce Springsteen, Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches and Craig David in the past year or so and Switzerland's very own, 20-Grand Slam winner Federer was the latest.

Federer shared photos and videos as he was on the stage at Stadion Letzigrund along with the lead singer of the band, Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion. Federer shared images not just of the stage but from backstage as well with the whole band as he attended the concert along with his wife Mirka.

"Adventure of a lifetime," captioned Federer on the post before Coldplay commented saying, "You were flawless on the shaker, Roger. Is there anything you can’t do?!" Before performing their smash hit 'Don't Panic' from the 2000 studio album Parachutes, Martin called upon Federer on the stage introducing him as "our original band member". Federer was seen playing shaker into the mic as the audience couldn't believe what they were seeing in front of their eyes.

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/rogerfederer/status/1675802341923237888

Federer, who was the world no. 1 tennis player for a record 310 weeks, won 8 Wimbledon titles, 6 Australian Open, five US Open and a solitary French Open in 2009. Regarded as "the greatest and most successful" sportsperson in Swiss history in his home country, Federer retired last year in September after playing 15,000 matches in his illustrious career of 24 years. Federer's last professional match was in Laver Cup where he partnered with long-time rival Rafael Nadal but ended up on the losing side.

