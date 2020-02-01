Saturday, February 01, 2020
     
Australian Open 2020: Sofia Kenin stuns Garbine Muguruza to claim maiden Grand Slam title

21-year-old Sofia Kenin on Saturday stunned two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguriza of Spain to win her maiden major at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park.

Melbourne Updated on: February 01, 2020 16:29 IST
Sofia Kenin
Image Source : AP

Sofia Kenin

21-year-old Sofia Kenin on Saturday stunned two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguriza of Spain to win her maiden major at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. Kenin bounced back from a set down under a closed roof to defeat the Spaniard 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in just two hours. With the win, she became the youngest American women to win a major in Melbourne since Serene Williams in 2002. And is the youngest Australian Open champion since Mari Sharapova in 2008.

She had never been past the fourth round of a major tournament until now. Kenin reached the first Grand Slam final of her career by beating No. 1 Ash Barty in the semifinals. Muguruza is a former No. 1-ranked player who won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.

Kenin won the second set 6-2 to level the match after Muguruza took the first set 6-4. The 14th-seeded Kenin is playing in the final of a major for the first time. Muguruza has won Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon in 2017 and the French Open in 2016

Muguruza took first set 6-4 in the Australian Open final against 14th-seeded Sofia Kenin. Muguruza, a two-time major winner, converted two of her nine break-point chances — in the third and ninth games. Kenin converted the first break point opportunity she got in the eighth game. The 21-year-old American is playing in her first major final.

