Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Samuel Umtiti 'living the dream' at Barcelona, rules out move in the summer

Barcelona's French international defender Samuel Umtiti says he is happy at the club and is not looking to leave, despite rumours linking him with a move away from the Camp Nou.

The 2018-19 campaign was a difficult one for Umtiti, despite winning La Liga with Barcelona and the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France, reports Xinhua news agency.

After an impressive first season after joining from Lyon, Umtiti struggled with an ankle injury which seriously affected his fitness and form, to such an extent that this summer has seen rumours that Barcelona are looking to sell him.

However, speaking to the website 'Hypebeast', Umtiti said he was positive that he was now on the road to recovering his best form, and said he had no intention of leaving a club and a city where he feels completely at home.

"It was a complicated season, but now I am better known. I knew the injury was going to trouble me because I felt it during the World Cup," he said.

"I was able to play again towards the end of the season and get some good feeling back, and now I am going to prepare for the new season and I aim to be at 200 percent," he commented.

The defender also made it clear that he is very happy in Barcelona and not looking to move elsewhere.

"I think it is the best possible place to live and play football, because of the weather, the way people think, my team and my team-mates."

"I could not have dreamed of anything better. Every day I feel happy that I am able to live my dream and to be able to do so in Barcelona," added Umtiti.