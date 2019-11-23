Saturday, November 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Soccer News
  5. Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal score in Barcelona’s 2-1 fightback at Leganes

Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal score in Barcelona’s 2-1 fightback at Leganes

Suárez headed in a pass from Lionel Messi in the 53rd minute to cancel out Youssef En-Nesyri’s opener.

AP AP
Madrid (Spain) Published on: November 23, 2019 19:56 IST
Barcelona, Arturo Vidal, luis suarez
Image Source : AP

Barcelona's Arturo Vidal, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Leganes and FC Barcelona at the Butarque stadium in Madrid, Spain

Luis Suárez and Arturo Vidal scored second-half goals to lead Barcelona’s recovery in a 2-1 win at last-place Leganés in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Suárez headed in a pass from Lionel Messi in the 53rd minute to cancel out Youssef En-Nesyri’s opener.

Substitute Vidal put Barcelona in front after a defensive error with 11 minutes left.

Leganés was close to taking a point against the defending champions until midfielder Rubén Pérez knocked a corner toward his own net, allowing an unmarked Vidal to tap in the winner.

The hard-fought victory left Barcelona three points ahead of second-place Real Madrid, which hosts Real Sociedad later. Third-place Atlético Madrid visits Granada.

Barcelona hosts Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPCA to offer central contracts to 30 top-performing players for 2020-21 season