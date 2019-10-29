Image Source : AP Franck Ribery banned for 3 matches for pushing assistant referee

Fiorentina winger Franck Ribery has been banned for three league matches after pushing an assistant referee.

The incident occurred after the final whistle of Fiorentina's 2-1 loss to Lazio on Sunday and Ribery was given a red card after pushing the official twice.

The Italian league's disciplinary commission announced Monday that Ribery has been banned for three matches and fined 20,000 euros ($22,200) for "seriously disrespectful behavior toward an assistant referee."

Both teams disputed some refereeing decisions, including Ciro Immobile's winner a minute from time as there appeared to be a foul in the buildup.

The 36-year-old Ribery had already been angered at being substituted with 15 minutes remaining and the score still 1-1.

Ribery apologized for his actions on Monday with a post on social media.

"I am really sorry about last night, I apologize to my teammates, the coach and the fans," the former France international said. "I apologize to Mr. Passeri, because after the final whistle I was very nervous and disappointed, and I hope he can understand my mood.

"I always want to be on the pitch and to help my teammates, because I came to Florence for this city and this club, and I expect more care for Fiorentina, the same care that is given to other clubs, because of the hard work we put in on a daily basis."

Ribery will miss the matches against Sassuolo, Parma and Cagliari.