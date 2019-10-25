AIFF releases draw for 2020 Santosh Trophy

Image Source : TWITTER/INDIANFOOTBALL The All India Football Federation (AIFF) released the draw for Santosh Trophy.

Delhi will take on Winner Group A (South Zone Qualifiers) on the opening day of the 74th edition of the Santosh Trophy which kicks-off in Aizawl, Mizoram on January 10, 2020. The final is slated for January 23, 2020.

The draw was conducted at AIFF Headquarters in the Capital wherein AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, senior Vice-President Subrata Dutta, members of the League Committee including Anil Kumar, Souter Vaz, Chirag Tanna were present.

Sunando Dhar, CEO I-League, and Isac Doru, Technical Director, AIFF were also in attendance. The draw was conducted by Anil Kamat, Director Competitions, AGS, AIFF.

Eight teams have already qualified for the final phase and they will be joined by two more teams from the South Zone qualifiers (from the two groups) which kick-off on November 5.

Defending champions Services have been clubbed with Delhi, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and winner Group A (South Zone qualifiers); while 32-time champions West Bengal are in Group B along with Punjab, Goa, hosts Mizoram, and winner Group B (South Zone qualifiers).

Group A: Delhi, Services, Jharkhand, Winner Group A (South Zone qualifiers), Meghalaya.

Group B: West Bengal, Punjab, Winner Group B (South Zone qualifiers), Goa, Mizoram.

The draw is as follows:

January 10, 2020: Delhi vs Winner Group A (South Zone Qualifiers), Services vs Jharkhand.

January 11, 2020: West Bengal vs Goa, Punjab vs Winner Group B (South Zone Qualifiers).

January 12, 2020: Meghalaya vs Jharkhand, Delhi vs Services.

January 13, 2020: Mizoram vs Winner Group B (South Zone Qualifiers), West Bengal vs Punjab.

January 14, 2020: Group A (South Zone Qualifiers) vs Services, Meghalaya vs Delhi.

January 15, 2020: Goa vs Punjab, Mizoram vs West Bengal.

January 16, 2020: Jharkhand vs Delhi, Group A (South Zone Qualifiers) vs Meghalaya.

January 17, 2020: Winner Group B (South Zone Qualifiers) vs West Bengal, Goa vs Mizoram.

January 18, 2020: Services vs Meghalaya, Jharkhand vs Group A (South Zone Qualifiers).

June 19, 2020: Punjab vs Mizoram, Winner Group B (South Zone Qualifiers) vs Goa.

January 21, 2020 -- Semi-finals: Winner of Group A vs Runners-up Group B, Winner of Group B vs Runners-up Group A.

January 23, 2020: Final