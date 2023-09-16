Saturday, September 16, 2023
     
  5. World Wrestling Championships 2023 Day 1: Abhimanyu suffers defeat in quarterfinals, no Indian in semifinals

World Wrestling Championships 2023 Day 1: Abhimanyu suffers defeat in quarterfinals, no Indian in semifinals

Abhimanyu, featuring in 70 kg free-style, caused a major upset by beating the world no.7 Ihor Nykyforuk by 19-9 to reach the quarterfinal on day 1 of the tournament.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 16, 2023 21:47 IST
Abhimanyu in a quarterfinal match of the World Wrestling
Image Source : TWITTER/PRAKASH_YZ Abhimanyu in a quarterfinal match of the World Wrestling Championships on Sep 16, 2023

Playing under the United World Wrestling (UWW) flag, Indian wrestlers endured a disappointing performance on day one of the World Wrestling Championships 2023 on Saturday, September 16. Abimanyu, ranked 26th in the world, was the best performer for India today as he defeated the world no.7 Ihor Nykyforuk in the opening bout to raise the expectations from the fans but lost to second-seed Allen Retherford in the quarterfinal.

Four Indian wrestlers Akash Dahiya (FS 61kg), Abhimanyu (FS 70kg), Sandeep Mann (FS 86kg) and Sumit Malik (FS 125kg) featured on day 1 in Belgrade but were not able to impress in freestyle events. Dahiya, Sandeep and Sumit were knocked out in the pre-quarterfinal games while Abhimanyu lost to Retherford after early impressive bouts.

Abhimanyu won the U23 World Championships 2023 in June but was no match against USA's Retherford, who was the runner-up in the 2022 edition of the tournament. He dominated the Indian wrestler with an easy 9-2 win and also reached the final for the second consecutive year after beating Arman Andreasyan by 7-0. However, Abhimanyu can still win the bronze medal via repechage if he wins two bouts on Sunday as his opponent progresses to the final.

