Winter Games 2024: All Khelo India athletes survive avalanche hit in Gulmarg, fixtures to run as per schedule

All Khelo India athletes are safe after a massive snow avalanche hit Khilan Marg on Afarwat Peak Gulmarg on Thursday, February 22. The fourth edition of Winter Games events is being played at Kangdoori Phase 1 from February 21.

"The avalanche that hit Khilanmarg area of Gulmarg earlier this afternoon has not impacted athletes taking part in ski and snowboard events of Khelo India Winter Games 2024 at Kangdoori Phase 1. All necessary precautions have been taken for safety," J&K Sports Council said.

Around 800 athletes from 30 states and Union Territories are participating in the fourth edition of the Winter Games events such as ski mountaineering, nordic skiing, alpine skiing, and snowboarding.

“The field of play has been set up by the best technical teams. We aim to provide international standards to the players. Snow beaters have been made functional to set the stage for the games,” Nuzhat Gul, J&K Sports Council secretary, said on Wednesday. "Gulmarg is one of the few destinations in the country deemed fit for winter games. “This is the highest platform for those interested in winter games. Players have to compete and achieve ranks to eventually compete in the bigger sports events like Olympics. Even local players are exposed to level of competition through these events.”

