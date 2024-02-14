Ad-hoc committee holds no significance now, my suspension has ended: WFI President Sanjay Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI WFI President Sanjay Singh (centre).

The incumbent president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Sanjay Singh welcomed the move made by the United World Wrestling (UWW) to lift its suspension on India and added that the ad-hoc committee, managing the work of WFI "holds no significance now".

"I welcome this decision by UWW. Ad-hoc committee holds no significance now," Sanjay Singh told PTI.

Singh was planning to explore the legal route amid his battle with the ad-hoc committee but UWW's decision to lift WFI's suspension has changed its mind.

"We have been officially recognized, and my suspension has ended. Therefore, seeking legal advice holds no significance for us," added Singh.

Notably, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appointed a three-member ad-hoc committee on December 27 to manage the work of WFI after the Sports Ministry of India had suspended the wrestling organisation for not abiding by its constitution.

Wushu Association of India president Bhupinder Singh Bajwa is heading the ad-hoc committee and is working alongside former badminton player Manjusha Kanwar and ex-hockey star and Olympian M.M. Somaya.

Notably, the United World Wrestling has urged the WFI to provide written documents confirming that no discriminatory action will be taken against Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. The trio protested against former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and demanded his ouster for his alleged involvement in the sexual harassment of several female wrestlers.

Sanjay, who is considered a loyalist of Brij Bhushan, has assured that he is "committed to ensuring that no child's (Wrestler's) future is jeopardized".

"I am committed to ensuring that no child's future is jeopardized. Since day one, I have advocated protection of the future of every wrestler. I will extend invitations to them for the upcoming trials organised by us," Singh said.

With the Paris Olympics slated to be organised in July, Sanjay assured that the WFI will soon "convene a meeting to determine the date and other details for the trials" and encouraged wrestlers to prepare and participate in the trials.

"We will convene a meeting to determine the date and other details for the trials. We will send a letter to the Sports Ministry regarding this and the ministry will make the final decision.

"Currently, my entire focus is on sports and the athletes. As it's an Olympic year, our primary goal is to progress in sports and support our athletes. Everyone is encouraged to participate and prepare for the upcoming trials," Sanjay concluded.