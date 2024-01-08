WATCH | Shakib Al Hasan into another controversy as video of slapping fan goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : X Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh cricket team's captain Shakib Al Hasan has landed himself into another controversy. Shakib has been elected as an MP from Magura-1 in the Bangladesh general elections. But there is a new controversy regarding the newly-elected MP.

A video of Shakib Al Hasan slapping a fan has gone viral on social media. The timing of the video is not confirmed but it is being said that the incident happened when Shakib had gone to see the proceedings in one of the polling booths. The video has taken the social media by storm.

Watch the Video here:

Notably, Shakib was elected as an MP from the Magura-1 district from the Awami League as he won the seat by a margin of 1,50,000 against his closest rival - Kazi Rezaul Hossain. He was anxious before going into the polls despite admitting there was no serious competition. "The competition and challenges are always there, be it a small team or big team," he told AFP before the Parliament polls. The Bangladesh all-rounder took a break from cricket to campaign for elections. He was last seen in action during the ODI World Cup 2023 where his team finished 8th on the points table. Shakib was not part of Bangladesh's multi-format series against New Zealand in December.

Notably, this was not the first time Shakib has indulged in a controversy on or off the field. A video went viral earlier in 2023 where the all-rounder was seen hitting a fan at a promotional event amidst tight security. On field too, Shakib has been part of several controversial incidents. He hogged the limelight with his timed-out dismissal of Sri Lanka's Angelo Matthews in the ODI World Cup 2023.